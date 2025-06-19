AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $70.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.38. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.71 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

