ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Chairman Sells $4,196,500.00 in Stock

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $4,196,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 356,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,924,234.34. The trade was a 12.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ATI Trading Down 3.1%

NYSE:ATI opened at $82.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.28. ATI Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $86.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. ATI had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATI. KeyCorp cut shares of ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of ATI in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of ATI to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $105.00 price target on shares of ATI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATI. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ATI by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ATI by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Further Reading

