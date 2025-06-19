Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in Avantor by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Avantor by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 138,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Avantor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 82,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Stock Performance

AVTR opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Avantor had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Avantor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph R. Massaro purchased 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $99,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $430,967.40. The trade was a 30.07% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,000. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 83,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,630. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

