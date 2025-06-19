Bank Stocks To Watch Today – June 16th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Mastercard are the three Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate in the banking sector, representing ownership stakes in commercial, retail, or investment banks. Investors in bank stocks can earn dividends and benefit from capital appreciation, but their returns are heavily influenced by interest‐rate movements, loan performance and regulatory policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $7.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $534.12. 17,938,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,354,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $492.58 and a 200 day moving average of $502.73. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $540.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

NYSE:JPM traded up $6.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $271.34. 2,797,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,507,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.10 and a 200 day moving average of $250.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.90 and a 1-year high of $280.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Shares of MA stock traded up $9.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $571.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,390. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $428.86 and a fifty-two week high of $594.71. The firm has a market cap of $520.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $555.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $544.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MA

Featured Articles