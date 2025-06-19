Battery Technology Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 17th

Mullen Automotive, TETRA Technologies, American Battery Technology, Platinum Group Metals, and NOVONIX are the seven Battery Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Battery technology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, produce or supply rechargeable battery cells, materials and related components—most prominently lithium-ion and emerging chemistries—for uses ranging from electric vehicles and portable electronics to grid energy storage. These stocks offer investors exposure to the accelerating shift toward electrification and renewable power, with performance driven by advances in energy density, cost efficiency and raw-material availability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Battery Technology stocks within the last several days.

Mullen Automotive (MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Mullen Automotive stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,497,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,951. Mullen Automotive has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $169,182,000.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.00 and a 200 day moving average of $212,900.64.

TETRA Technologies (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.87. 1,558,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,822. TETRA Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $514.33 million, a P/E ratio of 193.35 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46.

American Battery Technology (ABAT)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

ABAT traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 524,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,543. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of -2.61. American Battery Technology has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $4.11.

Platinum Group Metals (PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

Platinum Group Metals stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.53. 422,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,080. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $160.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 1.70. Platinum Group Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27.

NOVONIX (NVX)

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

NASDAQ:NVX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,434. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 5.94. NOVONIX has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $2.73.

