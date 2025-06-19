Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) Director John Paulson Buys 514,549 Shares

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) Director John Paulson bought 514,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,666,881.99.
John Paulson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 13th, John Paulson bought 1,782,030 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,501,803.73.
- On Thursday, June 12th, John Paulson bought 502,688 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,739,596.57.
- On Tuesday, June 10th, John Paulson bought 754,134 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,179,392.31.
Bausch Health Companies Price Performance
Shares of TSE BHC opened at C$8.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.77. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of C$5.45 and a one year high of C$13.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,831.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bausch Health Companies
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Chime’s Smart IPO: Half the Valuation, Double the Strength
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Why Quantum Computing Inc. Is the Quiet Winner in Quantum Stocks
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Catalysts in 7 Days: Archer’s Growth Story Just Accelerated
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.