Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,973 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 6,799 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $514,483,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $178,015,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,942,832 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $252,495,000 after purchasing an additional 701,287 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,692,118 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $316,784,000 after purchasing an additional 629,180 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,114,928 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $95,661,000 after purchasing an additional 561,413 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 4,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $355,476.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,048. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 9,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $688,867.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,763,088.40. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 804,374 shares of company stock worth $58,735,581 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY stock opened at $67.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 46.40%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBY. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Best Buy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Best Buy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Best Buy

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.