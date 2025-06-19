Best Cannabis Stocks To Research – June 16th

Greenlane, Indivior, and Canopy Growth are the three Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business activities are centered on the cultivation, processing, distribution or ancillary services of marijuana and hemp products. Investing in these equities allows market participants to gain financial exposure to the growing legal cannabis market without directly purchasing or handling the plant. These stocks can span growers, dispensaries, biotechs developing cannabinoid-based therapies, and firms providing industry-specific equipment or services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Greenlane (GNLN)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise.

Shares of NASDAQ GNLN traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,654,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,727,800. Greenlane has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $21.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76.

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

INDV stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $14.13. 527,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,513. Indivior has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,150,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,040,865. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $271.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.75. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

