Best Cryptocurrency Stocks To Follow Now – June 16th

Robinhood Markets, Galaxy Digital, HIVE Digital Technologies, Bitdeer Technologies Group, and Cellebrite DI are the five Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models are heavily tied to digital assets and blockchain technology. Examples include cryptocurrency miners, exchange operators, wallet providers and firms holding significant crypto reserves. Investing in these stocks offers exposure to the crypto sector without directly buying tokens. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.06. The stock had a trading volume of 15,707,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,347,195. The firm has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.81. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $77.80.

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

Galaxy Digital stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.61. 1,411,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,612. Galaxy Digital has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $26.60.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Shares of NASDAQ HIVE traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.95. 9,522,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,805,034. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $5.54. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $364.18 million, a P/E ratio of -38.70 and a beta of 3.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

BTDR stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,027,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $26.99.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

CLBT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,605. Cellebrite DI has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average is $19.95.

