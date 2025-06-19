Best Energy Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 16th

Tesla, Broadcom, and AltC Acquisition are the three Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares in companies involved in the exploration, production, refining and distribution of energy resources—ranging from oil, natural gas and coal to renewable sources like wind and solar power. Because their earnings depend heavily on commodity prices, geopolitical events and regulatory policies, energy stocks often exhibit cyclical performance and higher volatility compared with broader market indexes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded up $4.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $329.57. The company had a trading volume of 50,173,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,644,994. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a one year low of $177.00 and a one year high of $488.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.39 and a 200-day moving average of $332.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 161.65, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $4.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $253.37. The stock had a trading volume of 10,746,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,305,722. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $265.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.01 and its 200 day moving average is $209.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

ALCC stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.66. The stock had a trading volume of 31,769,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.47. AltC Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $18.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC

Further Reading