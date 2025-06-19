Blockchain Stocks To Research – June 16th

Oracle, Applied Digital, Riot Platforms, Globant, Core Scientific, HIVE Digital Technologies, and Bitdeer Technologies Group are the seven Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business activities involve developing, implementing, or investing in blockchain technology and related applications. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the potential growth of decentralized ledgers, smart contracts, cryptocurrencies, and other distributed-database innovations. Because blockchain is an emerging field, these stocks can be more volatile but offer opportunities tied to the broader adoption of digital trusts and transparent record-keeping. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $212.96. 12,040,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,578,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.65 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $216.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.31.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of APLD stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.20. 23,379,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,470,762. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 6.08. Applied Digital has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ:RIOT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.81. 17,573,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,373,790. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 4.53. Riot Platforms has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $15.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

NYSE:GLOB traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.34. 407,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,398. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. Globant has a 1-year low of $88.03 and a 1-year high of $238.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.79 and a 200 day moving average of $159.78.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of Core Scientific stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $12.09. 2,138,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,880,221. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 6.30. Core Scientific has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $18.63.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Shares of HIVE stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.95. 9,522,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,805,034. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $364.18 million, a PE ratio of -38.70 and a beta of 3.45. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 10.41, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of BTDR stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.24. 1,127,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,027,431. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 2.32. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $26.99.

