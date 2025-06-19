Brighton Jones LLC Acquires Shares of 2,190 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,047,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,931,000 after buying an additional 6,329,574 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,879,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12,777.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,834,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,872,000 after buying an additional 1,819,782 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3,815.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,471,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,342,000 after buying an additional 1,433,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,970,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $103.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.87. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $111.00.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.8975 per share. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Scotiabank set a $115.00 price objective on WEC Energy Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $232,244.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,470.22. This trade represents a 44.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

