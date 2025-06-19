Brighton Jones LLC Acquires Shares of 2,284 Loews Corporation (NYSE:L)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of L. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Loews by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,287,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,067,000 after buying an additional 77,386 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth $678,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth $440,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loews alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Loews Price Performance

Loews stock opened at $88.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.71. Loews Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.15 and a 12 month high of $92.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.06.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.47%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $792,950.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,575.92. This represents a 21.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.