Brighton Jones LLC Acquires Shares of 5,749 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 159,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSIE stock opened at $39.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.92. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $39.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

