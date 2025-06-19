Brighton Jones LLC Buys 5,018 Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,711 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 45.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,795 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 18,444 shares during the last quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.4% in the first quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 568.9% in the first quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,054 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 138,678 shares during the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 12.9% during the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of F opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. Ford Motor Company has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

