Brighton Jones LLC Buys New Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 14,796 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $438.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62 and a beta of 0.31. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $175.30 and a one year high of $476.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The aerospace company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

