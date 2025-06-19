Brighton Jones LLC Buys New Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

FNF stock opened at $54.07 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $47.79 and a one year high of $66.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.30 and a 200-day moving average of $59.28.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.35). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

