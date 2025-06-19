Brighton Jones LLC Buys New Stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 142,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 81,013 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 58,005 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,742,000. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 25,202 shares during the period. Finally, Haven Private LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $700,000.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IGOV opened at $42.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.94. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $43.07.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.