Brighton Jones LLC Buys Shares of 126 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $3,000.00 target price on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,632.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,402.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,370.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2,082.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.82 billion, a PE ratio of 59.09, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,563.21 and a 1-year high of $2,635.88.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

