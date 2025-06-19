Brighton Jones LLC Buys Shares of 12,689 Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 1,233.6% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 563.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric by 124.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric by 30.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $562,578.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,306.80. This represents a 17.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Pacific Gas & Electric Stock Performance
Shares of PCG stock opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.60.
Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Pacific Gas & Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Pacific Gas & Electric’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Pacific Gas & Electric Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Pacific Gas & Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.
Pacific Gas & Electric Company Profile
PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.
