Brighton Jones LLC Buys Shares of 1,633 abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLTR. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Vertex Planning Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000.

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Price Performance

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock opened at $139.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.74. abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.95 and a fifty-two week high of $141.96.

About abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

