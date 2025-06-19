Brighton Jones LLC Buys Shares of 3,875 Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $55.15 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $63.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.04.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.