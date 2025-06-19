Brighton Jones LLC Buys Shares of 3,875 Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $55.15 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $63.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.04.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
