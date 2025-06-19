Brighton Jones LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Omeros were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMER. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 747,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 430,932 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 1,036.4% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 78,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Friday, May 16th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omeros has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Omeros Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $3.22 on Thursday. Omeros Corporation has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.56.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omeros Corporation will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

