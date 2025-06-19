Brighton Jones LLC Has $166,000 Stock Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6,121.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,428,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,674 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,983,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,393 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 794.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 736,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 654,309 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 397.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 630,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 503,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,370,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,209,000 after buying an additional 489,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $10.47 on Thursday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 62.79% and a negative net margin of 74.84%. The business had revenue of $52.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADPT. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.57.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 68,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $502,828.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,279,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,404,501.40. This represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,039 shares of company stock valued at $535,259. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

