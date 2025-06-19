Brighton Jones LLC Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,664,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,941,418,000 after purchasing an additional 88,654 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,412,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,037,000 after purchasing an additional 62,005 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,264,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,606,000 after purchasing an additional 81,144 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Equinix by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Equinix by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,804,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,188,000 after purchasing an additional 401,991 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix stock opened at $886.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $858.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $887.14. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $701.41 and a one year high of $994.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $86.75 billion, a PE ratio of 92.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total value of $2,609,599.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,508,409.65. This trade represents a 23.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 127 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.70, for a total value of $111,467.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,723.40. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,176 shares of company stock worth $2,808,008. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Equinix from $970.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wolfe Research cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Equinix from $1,030.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and six have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,004.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equinix

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.