Brighton Jones LLC Has $267,000 Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLF. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,743,000 after purchasing an additional 15,908 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 295.5% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,911,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,815 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,202,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,385,000 after purchasing an additional 77,400 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5,676.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 32,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 32,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SLF opened at $64.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day moving average of $58.97. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $65.56.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 17.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a $0.6332 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

