Brighton Jones LLC Has $271,000 Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $47.62 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $45.80 and a 1-year high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.50.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $2.0369 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNY. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNY

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.