Brighton Jones LLC Has $276,000 Position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 21.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Jabil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Jabil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $1,699,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,665,640.70. The trade was a 4.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.56, for a total transaction of $2,631,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,730,192 shares in the company, valued at $227,624,059.52. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,665,200. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Trading Up 3.8%

JBL opened at $204.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14. Jabil, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.85 and a 12 month high of $207.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.