Brighton Jones LLC Has $285,000 Stock Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 64.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,035 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 380.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,772,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,549 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth about $13,422,000. Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,306,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,822,000 after purchasing an additional 330,155 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,548,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,679,000 after purchasing an additional 263,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 238,650 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Paul Barretto sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $334,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,842.50. This trade represents a 10.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $799,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,417 shares in the company, valued at $148,265.83. This represents a 84.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,375 shares of company stock worth $3,157,417. Corporate insiders own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $20.07 on Thursday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average is $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 31.03% and a negative net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $109.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPT shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Sprout Social Profile

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

See Also

