Brighton Jones LLC Has $289,000 Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,466,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,074,000 after buying an additional 52,410 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,662,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,546,000 after buying an additional 326,604 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,021,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,877,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,318,000 after purchasing an additional 209,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,482,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,726,000 after purchasing an additional 627,865 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.85.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE PFG opened at $75.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $91.98.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 65.10%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

