Brighton Jones LLC Increases Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,803 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 940.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.13.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $148.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.13.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 30.84%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $1,426,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 120,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,214,835.05. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

