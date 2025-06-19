Brighton Jones LLC Invests $207,000 in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX opened at $53.00 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $54.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.21.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

