Brighton Jones LLC Invests $280,000 in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 191,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 738.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 120,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 34,690 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 333.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 16,004 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of HYD opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average of $51.06. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $53.10.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.