Brighton Jones LLC Invests $52,000 in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $6,677,000. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,260,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,609,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 54,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 586,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 248,850 shares during the period. 16.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cardiff Oncology Trading Down 18.4%
NASDAQ CRDF opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $5.64.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on CRDF. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.
Cardiff Oncology Profile
Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.
