Brighton Jones LLC Lowers Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,891,000. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 52.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 154.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC opened at $71.89 on Thursday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.65 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEHC. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BTIG Research set a $95.00 target price on GE HealthCare Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.