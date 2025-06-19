Brighton Jones LLC Lowers Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Markel Group by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Markel Group by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Markel Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Argus raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,727.75.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total transaction of $167,529.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,430.08. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,952.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,491.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,063.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,868.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,828.25.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

