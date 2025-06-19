Brighton Jones LLC Makes New $103,000 Investment in Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Expro Group by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Expro Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Expro Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expro Group by 824.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expro Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on XPRO. Barclays dropped their target price on Expro Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Expro Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Expro Group Stock Up 0.2%

XPRO stock opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73. Expro Group Holdings N.V. has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $24.50.

Expro Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.