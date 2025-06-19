Brighton Jones LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 969 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Atlassian by 372.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Atlassian by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $1,825,178.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,536.16. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $26,000.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,360 shares in the company, valued at $11,036,236.80. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 366,523 shares of company stock valued at $77,393,768. Corporate insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $196.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.16 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $326.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $330.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $365.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Atlassian

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.