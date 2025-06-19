Brighton Jones LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in First American Financial by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:FAF opened at $57.79 on Thursday. First American Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $52.39 and a 1-year high of $70.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.22.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. First American Financial had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that First American Financial Corporation will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FAF

First American Financial Profile

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.