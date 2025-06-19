Brighton Jones LLC Makes New $252,000 Investment in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,605 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $5,572,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $908,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Nutanix by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 626,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,353,000 after acquiring an additional 82,484 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Nutanix by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Nutanix by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 7,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,740. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 2,100 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $152,733.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,205,661.10. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,558,364 shares of company stock valued at $427,057,406 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $73.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.70 and a 200-day moving average of $69.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.69. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $83.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $94.00 price target on Nutanix and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Nutanix from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Nutanix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

