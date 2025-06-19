Brighton Jones LLC Makes New $269,000 Investment in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 475 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,937,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 16,353.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 587,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,539,000 after purchasing an additional 583,986 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 61,179.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,892,000 after purchasing an additional 504,732 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 3,881.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 419,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,662,000 after purchasing an additional 408,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 507,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,453,000 after purchasing an additional 319,083 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MSCI from $532.00 to $530.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total value of $2,762,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,133,398.33. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:MSCI opened at $543.41 on Thursday. MSCI Inc has a 12-month low of $478.12 and a 12-month high of $642.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $553.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $574.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.33.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.12. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 145.52% and a net margin of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of $745.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

