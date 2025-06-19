Brighton Jones LLC Makes New Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 17,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.89.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE:CFG opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.29. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $49.25.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

