Brighton Jones LLC Makes New Investment in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,498 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,092,843 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $527,799,000 after purchasing an additional 370,784 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,997,414 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $522,471,000 after purchasing an additional 382,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,765,596 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $376,247,000 after purchasing an additional 176,717 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,137,521 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $270,304,000 after purchasing an additional 546,497 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,815,081 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $183,909,000 after purchasing an additional 83,222 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. TD Cowen raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.78.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $3,256,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,446.80. The trade was a 25.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $114,550.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,693.36. This trade represents a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of TPR opened at $84.24 on Thursday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.23 and a 52-week high of $90.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

See Also

