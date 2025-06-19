Brighton Jones LLC Makes New Investment in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 56,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4,967.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 98,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 96,962 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $31,836,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

YUMC opened at $42.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.28. Yum China has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YUMC. Daiwa America raised shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

