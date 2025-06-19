Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 31 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 453.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 83 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $398.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $423.78 and its 200-day moving average is $464.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $366.05 and a 52 week high of $584.01.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 96.70%. Gartner’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.50, for a total transaction of $322,573.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,536. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.17, for a total transaction of $1,537,330.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,890 shares in the company, valued at $35,063,741.30. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,426 shares of company stock worth $2,430,327 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $401.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.89.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

