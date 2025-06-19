Brighton Jones LLC Purchases New Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,349,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,690,000 after buying an additional 581,352 shares during the period. Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 54,049 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 408,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,476 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.29. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.71 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 20.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 15.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 360.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $71,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 374,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,288.72. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $158,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 447,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,004.23. This trade represents a 3.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,039. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Jones Trading lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

