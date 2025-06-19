Brighton Jones LLC Purchases Shares of 2,145 Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,149,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 420,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,810,000 after purchasing an additional 191,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $90.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $116.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.65 and its 200-day moving average is $92.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $1,194,545.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,681 shares in the company, valued at $25,979,328.98. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 7,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $706,177.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 795,718 shares in the company, valued at $73,588,000.64. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,976 shares of company stock valued at $10,531,038. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

