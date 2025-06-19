Brighton Jones LLC Purchases Shares of 2,959 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $583,695.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $4,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,242,820.97. This trade represents a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,392 shares of company stock worth $4,898,101 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of MKC stock opened at $73.15 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $86.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.89. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

