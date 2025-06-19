Brighton Jones LLC Purchases Shares of 4,709 OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in OGE Energy by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

In other OGE Energy news, VP Donnie O. Jones sold 11,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $500,125.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,643.92. The trade was a 20.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $302,841.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,835.92. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE OGE opened at $43.84 on Thursday. OGE Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $34.92 and a fifty-two week high of $46.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average of $43.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.59 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.4213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

