Brighton Jones LLC Purchases Shares of 5,044 NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,244,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001,486 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $219,977,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $195,745,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,427,000 after buying an additional 2,714,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,793,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,124,492,000 after buying an additional 2,459,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI opened at $39.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average is $38.43. NiSource, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. NiSource had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.54%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

In other news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 6,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $233,590.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,035.21. This represents a 24.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 6,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $245,468.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,528.44. The trade was a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,405 shares of company stock worth $631,939 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

